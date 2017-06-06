BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc :
* Mediagrif reports its results for fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue C$20 million versus I/B/E/S view C$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)