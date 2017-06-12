BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Medovex Corp
* Medovex Corp - three centers in EU will perform first in human cases for denervex system
* Medovex - since receiving CE mark, have received orders for denervex kits and denervex pro-40 generators from TCB distribution center in Berlin
* Medovex - since receiving CE mark have received orders from TCB Ortho, Germany distributor and Edge Medical in Manchester, England
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities