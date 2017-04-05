GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators
* Medtronic - notifying customers worldwide of a voluntary field corrective action for all its Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators manufactured since 2010
* Medtronic - voluntary field corrective action conducted following reports ventilator may reset spontaneously during normal operation, without accompanying alarm
* Medtronic - since Aug 2012, and of more than 14,000 ventilators in use, Medtronic has received 12 reports of reset without an accompanying alarm
* Medtronic Plc says no patient injury or impairment has been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.