May 24 Metlifecare Ltd:

* Acquisition of a 2.38 hectare site at 197 Botany road in East Auckland is now unconditional

* Company plans to invest $140 million in a new retirement village on site, which is adjacent to Pakuranga Golf Course

* Land acquisition and subsequent development will be debt-funded

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: