BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Misonix Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly net sales increased 17.5% to $6.2 million compared to $5.3 million
* Says for q2 of fiscal year 2017 ended december 31, 2016, net sales were essentially flat at $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14