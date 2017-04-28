BRIEF-Bowery Farming says raised $22.2 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Says it has raised $22.2 million in equity financing - sec filing
April 28 Moody's:
* Says Argentina's sub-sovereigns on track to record modest gross operating surpluses in next 2 years, as stronger economy helps support their revenue
* Says expects a pick-up in real GDP growth of 3 percent in Argentina for 2017 and 3.5 percent in 2018
* Moody's says although expects Argentina's economy to return to growth, only anticipate modest improvement in fiscal results for sub sovereign issuers
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately