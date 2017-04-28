April 28 Moody's:

* Says Argentina's sub-sovereigns on track to record modest gross operating surpluses in next 2 years, as stronger economy helps support their revenue

* Says expects a pick-up in real GDP growth of 3 percent in Argentina for 2017 and 3.5 percent in 2018

* Moody's says although expects Argentina's economy to return to growth, only anticipate modest improvement in fiscal results for sub sovereign issuers