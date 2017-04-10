GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 MTS Systems Corp:
* MTS reports financial results for fiscal year 2016 full year and fiscal year 2017 first quarter
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $1.20
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 excluding items including items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 including items
* Q1 revenue $650 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees GAAP earnings per share of $0.80 to $1.20 for fiscal year 2017
* MTS Systems Corp -company is forecasting revenues in range of $760 million to $790 million for fiscal year 2017
* MTS Systems Corp - forecasting adjusted ebitda for full year to range between $115 million and $130 million
* MTS Systems - company's probe confirmed that some employees involved with china test business violated company's code of conduct
* MTS Systems - probe confirmed that some of its employees started a company that competes with mts in low end of materials test market within China
* MTS Systems Corp - investigation did not find any evidence of intellectual property theft
* MTS Systems Corp - investigation identified opportunities to enhance processes and controls related to adherence with company's code of conduct
* MTS Systems-steps are being taken to improve oversight activities in these areas, including creation of a new 'chief risk and compliance officer' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.