* Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd - William H. Hogan will be resigning his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Multi Packaging Solutions International -Hogan has decided to pursue other opportunities separate from mps and will be leaving co on march 31, 2017

* Multi packaging solutions international -Ross Weiner will assume Hogan's responsibilities as chief financial officer effective April 1, 2017