March 8 Multi Packaging Solutions International
Ltd:
* Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd - William H.
Hogan will be resigning his position as executive vice president
and chief financial officer
* Multi Packaging Solutions International -Hogan has decided
to pursue other opportunities separate from mps and will be
leaving co on march 31, 2017
* Multi packaging solutions international -Ross Weiner will
assume Hogan's responsibilities as chief financial officer
effective April 1, 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2n7yfpR)
