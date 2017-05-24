May 24 Myovant Sciences Ltd:

* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of data at the european congress of endocrinology from phase 2 extension study evaluating relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain

* Myovant Sciences- treatment-emergent adverse events for patients receiving relugolix, such as hot flush & menorrhagia, were consistent with drug's mechanism of action