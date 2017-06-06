June 6 NCI Building Systems Inc:

* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results ‍​

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16 excluding items; Q2 EPS $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $420.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $409 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $480 million to $505 million and FY 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion

* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $180 to $200 million for year

* Total consolidated backlog increased to $552.3 million at Q2 end, up 3.2%

* On-going cost savings initiatives in manufacturing consolidation, ESG&A expected to generate $30-$40 million in cost savings by 2018-end

* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects revenues to be in range of $480 to $505 million​

* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $48 - $58 million​

* Q3 revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S