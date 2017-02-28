Feb 28 Nedbank Group:
* FY diluted HEPS increased 4.8% to 2,350
* Conditions in key markets in which eti operates are
currently expected to remain difficult in 2017
* Full-Year dividend per share increased 8.4% to 1,200 cents
* FY credit loss ratio decreased 68 bps (2015: 77 bps)
* Performance guidance for FY 2017 is currently for growth
in diluted headline earnings per share to be greater than
consumer price index plus GDP growth
* FY tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased 13.0% (2015:
12.0%) , with ROE (excluding goodwill) of 16.5%
* FY NII growth of 10.6 pct to 26.43 billion rand (2015:
23.89 billion rand) and net interest margin (NIM) expansion to
3.41% (2015: 3.30%)
* FY impairments decreased by 4.9% to 4.55 billion
rand(2015: 4.79 billion rand) and CLR improved to 0.68% (2015:
0.77%)
* 2017 guidance for ROE (excluding goodwill) below target,
while medium-to-long term targets at 5% above COE4
* Sees FY 2017 NIM to be slightly above 2016 rebased level
of 3.54%
* 2017 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio within target, while
medium to long term targets at > 12,0% (Basel III)
* Sees FY 2017 CLR to increase, but to remain below
mid-point of our target range of 60 - 100 bps
* Final dividend of 630 cents per ordinary share has been
declared
* Sees FY2017 expenses to increase by mid-to-upper single
digits
* Sees FY 2017 associate income, including ETI's earnings
likely to remain volatile and uncertain
