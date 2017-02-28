Feb 28 Nedbank Group:

* FY diluted HEPS increased 4.8% to 2,350

* Conditions in key markets in which eti operates are currently expected to remain difficult in 2017

* Full-Year dividend per share increased 8.4% to 1,200 cents

* FY credit loss ratio decreased 68 bps (2015: 77 bps)

* Performance guidance for FY 2017 is currently for growth in diluted headline earnings per share to be greater than consumer price index plus GDP growth

* FY tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased 13.0% (2015: 12.0%) , with ROE (excluding goodwill) of 16.5%

* FY NII growth of 10.6 pct to 26.43 billion rand (2015: 23.89 billion rand) and net interest margin (NIM) expansion to 3.41% (2015: 3.30%)

* FY impairments decreased by 4.9% to 4.55 billion rand(2015: 4.79 billion rand) and CLR improved to 0.68% (2015: 0.77%)

* 2017 guidance for ROE (excluding goodwill) below target, while medium-to-long term targets at 5% above COE4

* Sees FY 2017 NIM to be slightly above 2016 rebased level of 3.54%

* 2017 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio within target, while medium to long term targets at > 12,0% (Basel III)

* Sees FY 2017 CLR to increase, but to remain below mid-point of our target range of 60 - 100 bps

* Final dividend of 630 cents per ordinary share has been declared

* Sees FY2017 expenses to increase by mid-to-upper single digits

* Sees FY 2017 associate income, including ETI's earnings likely to remain volatile and uncertain