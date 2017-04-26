UPDATE 1-Unicaja pushes ahead with listing, shrugs off Spanish banking troubles
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
April 26 Neinor Homes SLU:
* Q1 revenue 72.2 million euros ($78.5 million)
* Q1 net loss 8.2 million euros
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss 6.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.