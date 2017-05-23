May 23 Neofidelity Inc :

* Says it will issue 5th 6th 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won respectively in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is Aug. 29, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,335 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kb4alN; goo.gl/Qc0yA1; goo.gl/Oqf1sw

