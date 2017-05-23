BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Neofidelity Inc :
* Says it will issue 5th 6th 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won respectively in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is Aug. 29, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 3,335 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kb4alN; goo.gl/Qc0yA1; goo.gl/Oqf1sw
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.