UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero on track to raise 1 bln euros with listing
* Delivery Hero needs capital to fight competitors (Adds final pricing)
June 28 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd :
* Newfoundland Capital files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX
* To purchase through facilities of TSX for cancellation up to 1.1 million of 21.8 million issued class A subordinate voting shares
* To purchase through facilities of TSX for cancellation up to 75,386 of 3.8 million issued, outstanding class B common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery Hero needs capital to fight competitors (Adds final pricing)
* BIOTELEMETRY HOLDS 17,831,214 LIFEWATCH SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 96.50% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 29 Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.