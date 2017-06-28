June 28 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd :

* Newfoundland Capital files normal course issuer bid notice with the TSX

* To purchase through facilities of TSX for cancellation up to 1.1 million of 21.8 million issued class A subordinate voting shares

* To purchase through facilities of TSX for cancellation up to 75,386 of 3.8 million issued, outstanding class B common shares