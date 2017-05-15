May 15 Newpark Resources Inc
* Newpark resources announces two international fluids
contract awards
* Newpark resources inc - work under this contract is
expected to begin in late 2017 and generate total revenues of
approximately $20 million over a two-year period
* Newpark resources inc - separately, company also announced
that it was awarded a three-year contract with cairn oil & gas
* Newpark resources- contract with cairn oil & gas contains
option to extend term for one additional year, work expected to
begin in q3 of 2017
* Newpark resources - work under cairn contract expected to
begin in q3 2017, generate total revenues of about $50 million
over initial three-year term
* Newpark resources inc - contract with cairn oil & gas to
provide drilling and completion fluids, along with services, in
support of cairn's onshore drilling in india
