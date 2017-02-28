EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Nexstim Oyj:
* H2 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.69 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* H2 net loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 5.3 million euros year ago
* Estimates its net sales to grow during financial year 2017 and loss is expected for financial year
* Proposes no dividend for financial period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: