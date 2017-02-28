Feb 28 Nexstim Oyj:

* H2 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.69 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 5.3 million euros year ago

* Estimates its net sales to grow during financial year 2017 and loss is expected for financial year

* Proposes no dividend for financial period of 2016