BRIEF-Beyond International says co has no financial exposure to Ten Network
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 NIXU OYJ:
* BUYS BITSEC AB
* RAISES OUTLOOK
* NOW EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE TO RISE OVER 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advises that company has no financial exposure to Ten Network Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
* To raise $27.8 million for international expansion and new product initiatives