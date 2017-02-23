Feb 23 Nordic American Offshore Ltd:

* Nordic American Offshore Ltd announces public offering

* Announced an underwritten public offering of 33.3 million common shares

* Also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 5 million additional common shares