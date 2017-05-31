May 31 Novartis

* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says there has been no change to plans for the Swiss drugmaker's Roche stake

* Novartis is open for opportunity to exit Roche stake but is "in no hurry to sell"

* Novartis CEO says "we don't need a big deal" and that the company sticking to strategy of bolt-on acquisitions

* Jimenez says disbanding stand-alone cell and gene therapy unit in 2016 reduced costs, increased speed of decisionmaking on CAR-T oncology program

* Novartis says book value of current Alcon division is around $21 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)