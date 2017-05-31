BRIEF-Twitter, Sela Sport partner to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
* Twitter and Sela Sport partner to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
May 31 Novartis
* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says there has been no change to plans for the Swiss drugmaker's Roche stake
* Novartis is open for opportunity to exit Roche stake but is "in no hurry to sell"
* Novartis CEO says "we don't need a big deal" and that the company sticking to strategy of bolt-on acquisitions
* Jimenez says disbanding stand-alone cell and gene therapy unit in 2016 reduced costs, increased speed of decisionmaking on CAR-T oncology program
* Novartis says book value of current Alcon division is around $21 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Twitter and Sela Sport partner to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google pressed U.S. lawmakers and the international community on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake