BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd:
* March quarter consol net profit 222.6 million rupees versus 141.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 936.9 million versus 927.3 million rupees year ago
* Says recommends final dividend at 50 percent per share Source text: bit.ly/2pvrW3X Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment