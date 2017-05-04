BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Omnicell Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omnicell announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $172 million to $178 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $720 million to $740 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.22 to $1.34
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $748.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
