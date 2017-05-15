May 15 Orbite Technologies Inc:
* Orbite reports first quarter 2017 results
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1
million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million
* Financial statements have been prepared on a going concern
basis
* Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge
its liabilities in normal course of operations.
* Orbite Technologies - recent developments indicate
material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about
ability to continue as going concern
* Orbite Management will not be hosting its usual quarterly
results conference call
