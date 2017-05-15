May 15 Orbite Technologies Inc:

* Orbite reports first quarter 2017 results

* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million

* Financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis

* Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in normal course of operations.

* Orbite Technologies - recent developments indicate material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about ability to continue as going concern

* Orbite Management will not be hosting its usual quarterly results conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: