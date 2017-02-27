Feb 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper
mine in Canada
* Osisko will pay taseko a cash consideration of $33 million
for silver stream
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - In addition, Osisko will make
ongoing payments of $2.75 per ounce of silver delivered
* Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreed to acquire Taseko's 75%
share of payable silver production from Gibraltar mine until
delivery of 5.9 million ounces of silver
* Osisko Gold Royalties - Agreement with Taseko will
immediately be accretive to portfolio of assets
