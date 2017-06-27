MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Pacific Ethanol Inc:
* Pacific Ethanol to acquire Illinois Corn Processing
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal for $76 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal includes $15 million in working capital
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal consolidates additional production in Pekin, Illinois with a combined 250 million gallons of production
* Says transaction immediately accretive to earnings
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - expect acquisition will yield approximately $3 million in annual cost savings over first six to twelve months after closing
* Pacific Ethanol - of $76 million purchase price, $30 million will be paid in cash and $46 million will be paid through non-amortizing secured promissory notes
* Says currently engaged in negotiations with cobank to secure a long-term financing vehicle
* Pacific ethanol inc - intends to refinance seller notes in near future
* Pacific Ethanol -entered into agreement to issue additional senior secured notes and amend existing notes to increase amount by about $14 million
* Pacific Ethanol Inc - have a commitment from Wells Fargo bank to expand borrowing capacity on Kinergy line of credit facility from $85 million to $100 million
* Pacific Ethanol says have commitment from Wells Fargo Bank to expand borrowing capacity on Kinergy line of credit facility from $85 million to $100 million
* Pacific Ethanol - co to acquire Illinois Corn Processing, llc from Illinois Processing ., a unit of Seacor Holdings Inc., and MGPI Processing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
