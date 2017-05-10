May 10 Parex Resources Inc:
* Parex Resources announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
* Says quarterly production was 32,591 boe/d (99% crude
oil), representing an increase of 5 percent over previous
quarter
* Says Parex still expects to invest $200 - $225 million in
capital projects in 2017
* Says it is expected that activity levels will increase
significantly in second half of 2017
* Parex Resources - expect 2017 capital expenditures budget,
funds flow from operations to be about $200-$225 million and
production of 34,000-36,000 boe/d
* Parex Resources Inc says expect q2 2017 production to
average 34,000 boe/d for an overall increase of approximately
10% for first half of year
* Qtrly funds flow from operations of $0.44 (or c$0.58) per
basic share
