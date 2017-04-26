BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 26 Pattern Energy Group Inc-
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations
* Project expected to provide approximately $23 million in annual cash available for distribution
* Cash consideration was funded from available corporate liquidity
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - acquired interests in wind projects for $269 million, consisting of cash consideration of $215 million, assumed project loan of $54 million
* Pattern Energy Group - co expects broadview and western interconnect to generate cash available for distribution of approximately $18 million in 2018
* Pattern Energy Group inc - acquired interests in two wind projects from pattern energy group lp
* Pattern Energy Group- broadview entered two 20-year power purchase agreements with southern california edison for sale of 100 percent output, up to total of 297 mw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.