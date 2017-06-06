BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Pdvwireless Inc:
* Pdvwireless reports year end results
* Q4 revenue $1.3 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Pdvwireless Inc - $124.1 million in available cash as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million from december 31, 2016
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources