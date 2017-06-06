June 6 Pdvwireless Inc:

* Pdvwireless reports year end results

* Q4 revenue $1.3 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.97

* Pdvwireless Inc - ‍$124.1 million in available cash as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million from december 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: