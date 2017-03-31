March 31 Perisson Petroleum Corp
* Perisson provides operational update on Colombian assets
* Perisson Petroleum - anh regulator in process of
reviewing existing regulations to encourage foreign cos to
continue to invest in Colombia S.A.
* Perisson Petroleum Corp - co has agreed to extension
request from Agencia Nacional De Hidrocarburos for continuation
of VMM-17 exploration license to September 17, 2017
* Co has issued and delivered an extension to ANH for
associated letter of credit with an expiry of September 17, 2017
