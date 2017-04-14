MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
April 14 Perma-pipe International Holdings Inc :
* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 sales fell 9 percent to $27.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.27
* Backlog at January 31, 2017 stood at $44.6 million, which represented 93% of value at January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.