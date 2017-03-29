March 29 Pernod Ricard Chairman and
CEO for Europe, Middle East Africa & Latin America Christian
Porta tells a conference call with analysts:
* Wants to have price increases in Britain in place in
April-May, will not give further details as currently
negotiating with trade partners.
* Pernod Ricard "quite confident" it can achieve over full
year the 4 percent sales increase in Emea/Latam region it
recorded in H1
* Pernod Ricard has no plans to open new markets in Africa
in the short term in view of challenging macroeconomic nd
geopoliical conditions. Group already present in seven countries
in Africa.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)