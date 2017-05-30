SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 Photon Control Inc
* Photon control reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.02
* Q1 revenue rose 65 percent to c$11.9 million
* In q1, appointed chuck cargile and scott edmonds to board of directors, replacing three resigning members
* Photon control inc says order backlog at quarter-end increased approximately 25% to $11.0 million from $8.8 million at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.