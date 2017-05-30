May 30 Photon Control Inc

* Photon control reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 65 percent to c$11.9 million

* In q1, appointed chuck cargile and scott edmonds to board of directors, replacing three resigning members

* Photon control inc says order backlog at quarter-end increased approximately 25% to $11.0 million from $8.8 million at december 31, 2016