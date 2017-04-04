April 4 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)

* Pieris Pharma-data presented shows PRS-343 elicited robust t cell activation when engaging her2 on cell lines derived from tumors resistant to trastuzumab therapy

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals -PRS-343 was well tolerated and led to no significant findings in ind-enabling preclinical safety and non-human primate toxicology studies

* Pieris Pharma-4-1bb-mediated t cell activation by PRS-343 resulted in expression of broad spectrum of inflammatory cytokines associated with anti-tumor immune responses