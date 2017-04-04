BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)
* Pieris Pharma-data presented shows PRS-343 elicited robust t cell activation when engaging her2 on cell lines derived from tumors resistant to trastuzumab therapy
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals -PRS-343 was well tolerated and led to no significant findings in ind-enabling preclinical safety and non-human primate toxicology studies
* Pieris Pharma-4-1bb-mediated t cell activation by PRS-343 resulted in expression of broad spectrum of inflammatory cytokines associated with anti-tumor immune responses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income