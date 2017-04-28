BRIEF-Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
* Xerox Corporation completes one-for-four reverse stock split
April 28 PNM Resources Inc:
* PNM Resources reports first quarter results, affirms 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.29
* PNM Resources INC qtrly ongoing diluted EPS $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)