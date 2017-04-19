BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 PPL Corp
* Says reaffirmed its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with a midpoint of $2.15 per share - sec filing
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop