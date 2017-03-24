BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 24 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:
* Prometic enters into binding agreement to secure $25 million follow-on financing from structured Alpha LP, an affiliate of Thomvest Asset Management Inc
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - $25 million debt financing to bear interest of 8.5pct per annum and repayable in July, 2022
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - proceeds received by prometic from aggregate exercise of all of warrants would be sufficient to repay loan in its entirety
* Prometic Life Sciences -as partial consideration for loan, co will grant structured Alpha LP 10.6 million warrants with an exercise price of $3.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.