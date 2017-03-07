BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:
* Protagonist Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.67
* Company reported net loss of $11.2 million for Q4 2016, as compared to a net loss of $5.5 million for Q4 2015
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc- "increase in net loss was driven primarily by research and development expenses related to PTG-100 clinical trials" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.