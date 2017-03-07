March 7 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc:

* Protagonist Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.67

* Company reported net loss of $11.2 million for Q4 2016, as compared to a net loss of $5.5 million for Q4 2015

* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc- "increase in net loss was driven primarily by research and development expenses related to PTG-100 clinical trials"