June 23 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* Proteostasis Therapeutics files investigational new drug application for PTI-808, cystic fibrosis potentiator

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says proteostasis plans to initiate a phase 1 study of PTI-808 in healthy volunteers in July

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc - by end of June, co expects to report preliminary data from mad cohorts of two different CF patient populations