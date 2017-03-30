March 30 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders-basic and diluted $0.38
* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says plans for phase 1
trial, which will also investigate PTI-801 in cf patients, to
run in U.S. and European sites
* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says expects data from
patients stable on Orkambi who have been dosed with PTI-801 for
14 days in second half of 2017
* Proteostasis - Expects cash, cash equivalents, short-term
investments sufficient to fund operating expenses and capex
requirements through Q2 of 2018
* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
