March 24 Pyrolyx AG:

* Management board announces cash capital increase with indirect preemptive rights totaling up to 1,597,238 new shares

* Subscription price has been set at 13.50 euros ($14.58) per new share

* To increase company's share capital by up to 1,597,238 euros from currently 3,306,976 euros to up to 4,904,214.00 euros in return for cash contributions by issuing up to 1,597,238 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)