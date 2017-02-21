Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 QTS Realty Trust Inc:
* Q4 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $105.4 million
* Q4 FFO per share $0.62
* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 operating ffo per share $2.64 - $2.76
* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $325.0 million - $375.0 million
* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 revenue growth of 11pct-13pct
* QTS Realty Trust Inc - sees expected 2017 churn at high end of 5pct-8pct
* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda margin to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margin
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $450.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)