* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm Inc - on March 12, parkervision moved to withdraw its itc complaint in its entirety
* Qualcomm Inc - co and the other defendants did not oppose the withdrawal of the complaint
* Qualcomm Inc - the U.S. International trade commission is expected to formally close the investigation in the coming weeks
* Qualcomm Inc - Parkervision has asserted in public statements that it plans to proceed with the related district court case once the stay is lifted Source text - bit.ly/2pSwiOL Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.