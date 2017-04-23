April 24 Raffles Medical Group Ltd

* Q1 revenue s$114.9 million versus s$116.9 million

* No dividend has been declared or recommended for q1 ended 31 march 2017

* Qtrly profit attributable s$15.55 million versus s$15.53 million

* Directors expect the group to remain profitable in 2017