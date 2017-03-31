March 31 Rapier Gold Inc
* Rapier Gold announces results of shareholder meeting,
election of new board
* Rapier Gold Inc - David Lotan was appointed as interim
chief executive officer of company, replacing Roger Walsh
* Rapier Gold- new board consists entirely of directors
nominated by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc,which holds about 17%
of co's outstanding common share
* Rapier Gold-board intends to conduct review of
co,determine what changes,if any,would be desirable in light of
"such review and existing circumstances"
