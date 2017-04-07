RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
April 7 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* CEO Paul Boynton's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $5.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oMjaxP) Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.