AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
June 15 ReneSola Ltd:
* ReneSola announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $1.0 billion
* Q1 revenue fell 32.5 percent to $156.6 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $180 million to $200 million
* ReneSola Ltd qtrly gross margin was 1.1%, compared to 2.1% in q4 2016 and 17.1% in q1 2016
* Says for Q2 of 2017, expects downstream project sales to increase when compared to Q1 of 2017
* ReneSola Ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.12
* ReneSola - currently has over 270 mw project pipelines under construction, plans to construct over an aggregate of 550 mw of projects in year of 2017
* ReneSola Ltd - during construction phase, projects will be financed by construction loans, as well as installment payments from buyers
* ReneSola Ltd - qtrly loss per ADS $1.16
* ReneSola Ltd - during Q1, total external module shipments were 266.8 mw, down 19.3% from Q4 2016
* ReneSola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 259.2 mw, down 15.3% from Q4 2016 and down 26.2% from Q1 2016
* ReneSola Ltd - "ReneSola remains optimistic about growth prospects in led business"
* ReneSola Ltd - for Q2 2017 expects external wafer shipments in range of 220mw to 240mw and external module shipments in range of 230mw to 250mw
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.