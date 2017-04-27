BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Renovacare Inc
April 27 Renovacare Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - SEC filing
* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors