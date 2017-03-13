BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Resolute Energy Corp
* Resolute energy corporation announces results for the quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $1.23
* Q4 revenue $62.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Resolute energy corp - 4q16 production of 19,583 boe per day, up 91 percent
* Resolute energy corp - "while we are not ready to announce plans and provide guidance for 2018"
* Resolute energy corp says exploring divestiture of aneth field
* Resolute energy corp - 2016 exit rate production of 20,800 boe per day
* Resolute energy-currently expect to keep existing 2 rigs,continue with third rig on newly acquired acreage,potentially add fourth rig to legacy position
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14