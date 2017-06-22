WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Resonant Inc
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer
* Resonant - new license agreement covers development, licensing of 2 Quadplexers that will be designed using a standard surface acoustic wave process
* Resonant Inc - Design acceptance, milestone payments and royalty terms have been agreed upon, but will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.