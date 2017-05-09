BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Revance Therapeutics Inc
* Revance releases first quarter 2017 results
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.94
* Revance therapeutics inc says reaffirmed its financial guidance provided in January 2017
* Revance Therapeutics Inc says expects cash burn for 2017 to be in range of $102 to $112 million
* Revance Therapeutics Inc says expects 2017 GAAP operating expense to be in range of $108 to $119 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia