BRIEF-Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
April 28 Rooster Energy Ltd-
* Rooster Energy Ltd announces executive officer changes
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Leroy F. Guidry, jr., a director, has been appointed interim chief financial officer effective may 1, 2017
* Rooster Energy- appointments follow departure of Robert Murphy from his roles as ceo, president and resignation of Gary L. Nuschler, jr. As cfo
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Murphy continues to serve as a director of company and nuschler has agreed to assist during transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
* Nokia now credible player in core router market -analyst (Adds CEO and analyst comments on likely share gains; stock impacts)